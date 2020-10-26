1/
Winetta (Verdon) Grimm
Winetta Grimm (nee Verdon)

Madeira - Winetta Grimm (nee Verdon) of Madeira - passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Leroy Grimm, brother Bob Verdon, sister Mary Jane Vaught and parents Jack and Clara (Murphy) Verdon. Devoted mother of Nancy Fryman, Shirley (Robert) Geglein and Peggy (Joe Ruther) Charlton. Dear Mau Mau of six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. Loving sister to Barbara Grau and John (Vickie) Verdon. DUE TO COVID 19, a private service will take place Thursday October 29, 2020 for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati (PO BOX 633597 Cincinnati, OHIO 45263-3597) or charity of choice. Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
