Winifred "Wynne" Bittlinger
Ft. Wright - Winifred "Wynne" J. Bittlinger nee Lynch, 91, of Ft. Wright, KY, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Wynne was a commercial artist, homemaker, and longtime member of St. Agnes Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bittlinger; and her daughters, Frances Bittlinger, Teresa Bittlinger, and Milissa Bittlinger Flick. Wynne is survived by her children, Gretchen (John) Bloemer, Tina (Rob) Graessle, Emily (Chris) Freihofer, and Eric (Cynthia) Bittlinger. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:30AM at St. Agnes Church in Park Hills, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 11:30AM at the church. Burial at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Northern Kentucky Right to Life P.O. Box 1202 Covington, Kentucky 41012, and St. Agnes Catholic Church 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020