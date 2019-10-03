|
|
Wm. Dudley Peddicord
Williamstown - Wm. Dudley Peddicord owas born Dec. 11, 1933 and died Oct. 1, 2019 in Williamstown at the age of 85.
Dudley was the son of the late William Minor and Hattie Stella Beagle Peddicord. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of the Williamstown Christian Church where he was an Elder Emeritus. He was the Williamstown City Clerk until 1992 when he retired, and was a former member of the Williamstown City Council. On May 4, 1957 he was united in marriage to his wife Ramona Souder Peddicord, and continued to be a loving husband, father and grandfather until his death.
Surviving is his wife Ramona, 1 son, Mark William (Linda) Peddicord of Walton, KY, 1 daughter, Susan (Bruce) Snellen of Robertsdale, AL, 1 granddaughter, Amanda Greenwald of Florence, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Williamstown Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00pm-8:00pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019