Wm. Leroy Humpert
Greensburg - Wm. Leroy "Lee" Humpert, 82, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Aspen Place.
Lee was born December 12, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Cornelius and Alice (Toon) Humpert.
Lee was a graduate of Elder High School in 1956, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, College of Engineering in 1961, and a graduate of Xavier University's MBA program in 1966. Lee served ten years in the US Army reserves.
He married Diane Christine Mayr in 1960 and together they had four sons, and she survives. Lee was employed by Cincinnati Incorporated, Black and Decker, York Wallcoverings, and Flexi, USA.
Lee was an avid golfer, was a member of the TCA for many years, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Mary's parish in Greensburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Todd William and Neal Christian.
Survivors include his wife, sons, Lance Humpert of King of Prussia, PA and Scott (Cathy) Humpert of Dillsburg, PA, grandsons, Charles, Benjamin, and Nicholas Humpert, brother, Kenneth Neal (Laverne) Humpert of Harrison, Ohio and sister, April Goldfuss of Fayetteville, Ohio, sister-in-law, Judith L. (William) Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent public health safety mandate of limited gatherings a graveside blessing will be conducted at a later date by Father John Meyer for immediate family only.
Memorials may be made to the Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 946 E. Main St., Greensburg, IN 47240 or to St. Mary's Church, 1331 E. Hunter Robbins Way, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.popfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2020.