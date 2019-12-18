Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Generations Church
4161 Richardson Road
Independence, KY
Resources
Woodrow Consley "Woody" Snow


1942 - 2019
Woodrow Consley "Woody" Snow Obituary
Woodrow "Woody" Consley Snow

Morning View - Woodrow "Woody" Consley Snow, 77, of Morning View, KY, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 1, 1942 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Nelda Snow. Woody proudly served is community in Law Enforcement for a combined 36 years before his retirement. He started with the Elsmere Police Department before moving on to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department where he was a member of the Swat Team, the first Mounted Police Officer and the First Motorcycle Police officer. Woody finished his career as a member of the Boone County Sheriffs department. Woody won several awards for shooting and marksmanship while on the police force. He was also a past 32nd Mason and Shriner who enjoyed horseback riding, water skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, playing baseball, football, bowling and running track. In addition to his parents, Woody is proceeded in death by his sister: Pixie Gillum. Woody is survived by his beloved wife of 9 years: Millie Snow; son: Bart (Kelly) Snow; step-sons: James (Angela) Smith, Perry (Christine) Millard and David Millard; daughters: Denise (Mike) Kaiser and Krista (Jason) Eglian; step-daughter: Jennifer (Billy) Reed; brothers: Chester (Arlene) Snow and Rodney Snow; sisters: Linda (Bob) Brock and Patches (Pete) DiFrank; grandchildren: Holly & Makenna Snow, Zach, Nick & Alec Kaiser and Kasen, Garrett, Dylan & Jameson Eglian and 7 step-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Generations Church, 4161 Richardson Road, Independence, KY 41051. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
