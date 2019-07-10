Services
Wren Taylor Thaman


2019 - 2019
Wren Taylor Thaman Obituary
Wren Taylor Thaman

Independence - Wren Taylor Thaman 11 weeks old passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the sweet baby girl of Kurt and Amanda Thaman (Ballard). Loving sister of Foster Thaman and Campbell Higgins. Loving granddaughter of Dana and Jenni Ballard, and Paul and Vicky Thaman. A loving great-granddaughter of Patricia Maupin, Mernie Finke, and Rita Thaman. Dear niece of Leah Thaman, Tara Thaman, Jay Thaman, Nicole Mogdics, Lance Mogdics, and Taylor Ballard. Adored cousin of Gus and Scout Mogdics. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Pius X church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial at St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Celebration of Life following the burial at Lookout Heights Civic Club, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences to www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
