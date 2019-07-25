|
Dolores Wuest
Sharonville - Dolores H. (nee Blomer) a longtime resident of Sharonville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Monday July 22, 2019, at the age of 93 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Wuest and the devoted mother of Dennis (Debby) Wuest, Thomas (Kelly) Wuest and the late Barbara (Randal) Byrum. She is survived by her sisters Marguerite (Gary) Gehringer and Joann (Dr. Richard) Lamping; 7 grandchildren Randy (Mindy) Byrum, Jill Byrum, Mindy (Jayson) McGregor, Eric Wuest, Todd (Donna) Wuest, Ryan Wuest, Lyndsey (Derek) Termuhlen. Dolores is also survived by 14 Great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday July 28 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale from 5:00-7:00PM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday July 29, at St. Michael The Archangel Church, Sharonville, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, interested parties may make donations to the of Greater Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019