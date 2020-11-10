Xander J. GarciaBellevue - Xander J. Garcia passed away peacefully in his mother's arms Sunday, November 8th at the age of 3. He was born on February 2nd, 2017. Xander lived with only half his heart, and proved many times he was a fighter. He loved singing to his daddy and snuggling with his mommy. He was a caring, very intelligent child, and he was born with an old soul. He is proceeded in death by his great-grandfather, David Bucher (August 16th, 2020). He is survived by his mother, Gracie Killion and father Miguel Garcia; maternal grandparents Erin (Eugene) Biers and Adam (Nicole) Killion; paternal grandmother Regina Lorenzo-Hernandez; maternal great-grandmothers Patty Bucher and Sue McMullen; paternal great-grandmother Sue Tucker; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erscehll Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Donations in memory of Xander are asked to be sent to Cincinnati Children's Cardiac Unit, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati,Ohio 45229. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Xander and his family.