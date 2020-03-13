Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Resources
More Obituaries for Yandell Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yandell Schneider

Add a Memory
Yandell Schneider Obituary
Yandell Schneider

Alexandria - Yandell Paul Schneider, 92, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. He was born in Highland Heights, KY on September 30, 1927 to parents, Harry and Marcella (nee Walerius) Schneider. Yandell served in the Air Force and was a retired employee of Wiedemann Brewery. He was a lifetime member of the Bob White Club and enjoyed fishing, metal detecting and playing cards. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters St. Stephens Court #1380, St. Mary Church in Alexandria, KY and St. Mary Seniors. He volunteered for both the Bellevue and Alexandria Fire Departments and was also very involved with the Highland Heights Senior Center. Yandell's greatest love in life was singing and he was active in the St. Joseph Church Cold Spring Resurrection Choir and a traveling choir that performed at local nursing homes. In addition to his parents, Yandell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary "Betty" Schneider; brothers, Harry & Jack Schneider; sisters, Jean Laker & Virginia Schoulties. Yandell is survived by his four sons: David, Thomas (Pamela), Daniel (the late Cindy) & Steve (Robyn) Schneider; three daughters: Fran (Rick) Keller, Judy (David) Thiel & Janet (the late Evert "Rook") Schneider; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY Tuesday, March 17th. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yandell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -