Yandell Schneider
Alexandria - Yandell Paul Schneider, 92, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. He was born in Highland Heights, KY on September 30, 1927 to parents, Harry and Marcella (nee Walerius) Schneider. Yandell served in the Air Force and was a retired employee of Wiedemann Brewery. He was a lifetime member of the Bob White Club and enjoyed fishing, metal detecting and playing cards. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters St. Stephens Court #1380, St. Mary Church in Alexandria, KY and St. Mary Seniors. He volunteered for both the Bellevue and Alexandria Fire Departments and was also very involved with the Highland Heights Senior Center. Yandell's greatest love in life was singing and he was active in the St. Joseph Church Cold Spring Resurrection Choir and a traveling choir that performed at local nursing homes. In addition to his parents, Yandell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary "Betty" Schneider; brothers, Harry & Jack Schneider; sisters, Jean Laker & Virginia Schoulties. Yandell is survived by his four sons: David, Thomas (Pamela), Daniel (the late Cindy) & Steve (Robyn) Schneider; three daughters: Fran (Rick) Keller, Judy (David) Thiel & Janet (the late Evert "Rook") Schneider; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY Tuesday, March 17th. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020