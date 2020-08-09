Yeong Ging (YG) Tsuei
Cincinnati - Passed away on Aug 7, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by his daughters. Born in Anhui Province, China, YG obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. After immigrating to the United States, he received his PhD from Colorado State University, and accepted a position at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a tenured professor and taught for almost thirty years. During this time, he was a periodic visiting professor at NCKU, a role which continued after he retired as professor emeritus from the University of Cincinnati. In addition to being a passionate educator, YG was a life-long learner, with weekly visits to the local library where he was known personally by the staff. His interests were diverse, ranging from science and technology to history and literature. As a classical music enthusiast, he was an ardent supporter of local public television and radio. In retirement, YG returned to sketching and painting, joined several art classes where he won local awards, and more importantly, developed treasured friendships. YG is preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy, and his older sister, Yunghsiu T. Lei. He is survived by younger sister, Lily Yang, and four daughters, Betty, Karen, Jenny, and Stephanie. He was much loved in his lifetime and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be live streamed and recorded on Thursday Aug 13, 2020. Photograph memories will be shared starting at 12 noon, with the service beginning at 12:30 pm. Link to be emailed. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com