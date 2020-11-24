1/1
Yvonne "Bonnie" Feil
Yvonne "Bonnie" Feil

Bonnie Feil passed away on November 24, 2020, in the memory care unit at Twin Lakes, Montgomery Ohio at the age of 88 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary G. Feil in 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Addy (Mark) of Cincinnati and grandchildren, Harrison and Emily, and daughter Kim Feil of Chicago (Andre).

Bonnie was born in Pennsylvania on July 25, 1932, and was raised in Detroit, Michigan where she met and married Gary. Bonnie and Gary moved to Cincinnati with Procter and Gamble where they lived for the remainder of their married life. Bonnie was an avid tennis player, playing well into her 80's. She loved to sew and was known for the many dolls she made and contributed to charities and friends over the years. Her special talent was building and furnishing miniature dollhouses. She handmade the rugs, linens and artwork to scale for multiple miniature projects. She also loved to build puzzles and bake, making many cookies and coffee cakes for those she cared for.

Bonnie was a hard worker and full of energy. She was walking her neighborhood at Twin Lakes just a few weeks before her death. She also loved her garden. Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren, they gave her great joy.

A private ceremony will be held in the Spring to lay the ashes of Bonnie and Gary to rest together at Old Armstrong Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie's name to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597 (donation forms online).




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
