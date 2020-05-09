Yvonne Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Harris

Cincinnati - Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. Mrs. Harris passed away May 2, 2020 at 65 years of age. Visitation will take place Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10AM until time of Service 11AM at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home (11400 Winton Rd. 45240) Burial Spring Grove Cemetery. www.halljordan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved