Yvonne Kugele
Bridgetown - Yvonne Hahn Kugele, beloved wife of the late Charles Kuegele, dear sister of Ardelle Peter and the late Kenneth Hahn, aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Retired from the staff of the Western Hills Press. Died, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 age 96. Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside Service at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, June 30 at 10 AM. Please meet at the cemetery family gathering area at 9:45 AM. Social distance rules are in effect at the cemetery. Masks are encouraged. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.