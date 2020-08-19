Yvonne Marie Bambeck
Yvonne Marie Bambeck, born August 8th, 1952, died August 17th, 2020 at the age of 68. Yvonne was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised by Andrew & Nancy (Smith) Bambeck & was loved by her birth mother Elizabeth (Doerr) Bambeck. Although born with Cerebral Palsy (CP) with limited use of her legs, she was determined to be independent and lived a full and active life. She enjoyed her freedom to visit family, shopping at local malls and participating in many community activities. Yvonne volunteered for over a decade at Good Samaritan Hospital. She also enjoyed the relationships she built during her years living at the New England Club in Anderson Township. Many will always remember Yvonne's friendly smile and laughter, faith in Jesus and her desire to keep family together. Yvonne is survived by Siblings: Marilyn (Steve) Olenik; Dianne (Rick) Rothmund; Andrew (Barbara) Bambeck III; Andrea (Tom) McGoff; & Timothy (Stella) Patterson. Nieces & Nephews: Angele (Andy) Hermes; Andrew (Kirsa) Rothmund; Matthew Rothmund; Charissa (Jeffrey) Simmons; Jennifer (David) Eby; Elizabeth (Bryce) Jackson; & Andrew Conrad Bambeck IV and grand-nieces and nephews. Yvonne will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard, Ohio, where a private family service arranged by T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Homes is to be held. Donations (in lieu of flowers) can be made in memory of Yvonne Bambeck to: LADD, Inc. 3603 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45229 https://laddinc.org/donate/inmemorium/
OR Stepping Stones 5650 Given Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 https://steppingstonesohio.org/memorials-and-tributes/