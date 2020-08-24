1/1
Yvonne Marie "Bonnie" Hofmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Hofmann

Latonia - Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Hofmann, 78, of Latonia, KY passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was a retired nurse with Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, a member of Holy Cross Church and was a member of the Holy Cross High School Hall of Fame. Bonnie enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was active with the Holy Cross High School Boosters and was instrumental in the founding of the Holy Cross Christmas Market. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband: Richard "Dick" Hofmann and parents: Ray and Margaret Bertke. She is survived by her sons: Kirk Hofmann and Chad Hofmann; daughter: Lisa (Joe) Lockhart; sisters: Marlene Bertke and Dodie (Paul) List and grandchildren: Mitchell (Kala Dixon) Taylor, Elise Lockhart, Jacob Hofmann, Kate Lockhart and Alex Lockhart. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to the Cincy Hofmann Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Cross High School, 3617 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved