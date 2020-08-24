Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Hofmann
Latonia - Yvonne "Bonnie" Marie Hofmann, 78, of Latonia, KY passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was a retired nurse with Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, a member of Holy Cross Church and was a member of the Holy Cross High School Hall of Fame. Bonnie enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was active with the Holy Cross High School Boosters and was instrumental in the founding of the Holy Cross Christmas Market. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband: Richard "Dick" Hofmann and parents: Ray and Margaret Bertke. She is survived by her sons: Kirk Hofmann and Chad Hofmann; daughter: Lisa (Joe) Lockhart; sisters: Marlene Bertke and Dodie (Paul) List and grandchildren: Mitchell (Kala Dixon) Taylor, Elise Lockhart, Jacob Hofmann, Kate Lockhart and Alex Lockhart. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to the Cincy Hofmann Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Cross High School, 3617 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com