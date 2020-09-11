1/1
Zachary Lance Tyler "Zach" Kemper
Zachary "Zach" Lance Tyler Kemper

Florence - Zachary "Zach" Lance Tyler Kemper, 28, of Florence, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born on July 29, 1992 in Florence, he was the son of Chet Kemper and Joan Haddix. Zach enjoyed working on cars, fishing and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by his brother: Chet Haddix; grandfathers: Albert Haven and Chester Kemper; uncle: Ricky Allen; aunt: Debbie Prior and cousins: Anthony Benton and Bryan Benton. In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his son: Xavier Kordenbrock; grandparents: Donald and Norma Buttery and Dorothy Kemper; brother: Chris Haddix; nephew: Jocoby Prior; nieces: Kaylea Hensley and Liliawna Haddix and large extended family. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 west 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
