Zachary Lee McFadden
Zachary Lee McFadden

Erlanger - Zachary Lee McFadden, 35 of Erlanger, KY passed away on July 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Father, Gary Lee McFadden. Zachary is survived by his Parents, Ed and Tera Millican; Sister, Micha Plymesser (Nick); Grandparents, Delores Helsel & Patricia Mueller; Niece, Peyten and two Nephews, Elijah & Zeke. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence & to livestream the service at 12 noon on Tuesday, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
