Zelma E. Roberts King
Independence, KY - Zelma E. Roberts King, 89, of Independence, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Covington, KY and she was active in the Kenton County Democratic Women's Club. Zelma was preceded in death by her loving husband: Phillip E. King, Sr.; parents: Forest and Sadie Roberts; daughter: Sandra June Hammons; granddaughter: Christina Hammons and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Phillip (Rae) King, Jr., James Christopher King and Terri King (Jeff) Schoborg; son-in-law: Steve Hammons; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill, Road, Covington, KY 41015. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com