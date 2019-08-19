|
Zelma "Joyce" King
Walton, KY - Zelma "Joyce" Poore King, age 83, of Walton, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born the daughter of the late Fred Emerson and Zelma Gladys (Mitts) Poore on November 30, 1935 in Williamstown, KY. Joyce was a long time, very active member of First Baptist Church Walton where she served as a Sunday School teacher and anywhere else she was needed. She also loved to read, play cards, and followed the Reds, Bengals, and UK basketball. However, Joyce's greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Allan" King and two brothers, Donnie Emerson and Donald Junior Poore. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Timerding (Eric), Tina Hehman, and Rachel Osborne (James), grandsons, Allan Spivey (Liz), Christopher Hehman (Shannon), Nathan Timerding, and Duncan Hehman (Alaina), great-grandchildren, Kaiden Coffey, Caliya Spivey, Mason Watters, and Knora Spivey. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Walton, 47 S. Main Street, Walton, KY from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held the following day, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the church at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY. Memorials may be sent to the Youth of First Baptist Church Walton, 47 S. Main St., Walton, Kentucky. To order flowers, for directions, or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019