Zetta Ann (Gausling) EsperZetta Ann (Gausling) Esper, 95, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 in Carlisle, PA. No day could have been more appropriate. Her devotion to her children and their families was exceeded only by her love for her husband of 69 years. She will be dearly missed.Zetta was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 31, 1924, to the late Harry and Loretto (Davin) Gausling. She grew up on Eastern Avenue and attended St. Rose School, St. Mary's High School and Our Lady of Cincinnati College. Following graduation, she worked as a chemist at Emery Industries. After she married Donald Esper in 1950, she left her hometown and she began her life as a military spouse. She was the consummate Army wife. After 30 years traveling the world, Don and Zetta retired in Carlisle.Zetta is survived by her loving husband, Donald Esper; three children, Anne (Mark) Swartz, Michael (Fran) Esper, and Nancy (Robert) Gessner; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; her sister and best friend, Patricia Kemme of Cincinnati, as well as many nieces and nephews who live in the Cincinnati area. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Jane Meiners and Anita Shahan.Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. All arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Hoffman Funeral Home, Carlisle, PA.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 East Pomfret Street Carlisle, PA 17013.To sign the guestbook, please visit