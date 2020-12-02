1/1
Zola Fredrick
Zola Fredrick

Florence - Zola Jefferson Fredrick, 86 years of age, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Zola was born in Packard, KY to the late Ida and Herman Fredrick. Zola proudly served in the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Wanda Fredrick; son, Jeffery Fredrick; brother, Larry Lee Fredrick; and grandson, Zola "Jayson" Fredrick. Zola is survived by his sons, Jay Fredrick and Larry Fredrick (Heidi) and his daughter, Tina Matteoli (Jeff). He was the proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and brother of Charles (Marian) Fredrick. He was a long time member of Florence Baptist Temple. Due to the Covid-19 regulations in place by the governor, funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial contributions may be left in Zola's honor to the Florence Baptist Temple or to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
