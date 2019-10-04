Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harvest Baptist Church
5541 Cleves Warsaw Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Harvest Baptist Church
5541 Cleves Warsaw Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Zona Bolen Obituary
Zona Bolen

Hereford, AZ - (nee Hardwick) beloved wife of the late Eddie Bolen, loving mother of Anna (Charlie), Glenda (Alvin), Roger, Jackie (Pam), Margie (Denise), Archie (Sandy), Kelly, Darren, Rhonda (Terry) and the late Marylin, Julie and Paula, dear grandmother of 32 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren, dear sister of Mae, Oval, Lucille, Gary, Bryant, Francis, Joyce, Donnie and the late Bobby Ray, Lena Kay, Caleb, Phyllis, Darrell, Ada, Cecil and Hobert. Many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Age 84. Visitation will be Monday, October 7th at Harvest Baptist Church, 5541 Cleves Warsaw Pike, Cinti, OH 45238 from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
