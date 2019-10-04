|
|
Zona Bolen
Hereford, AZ - (nee Hardwick) beloved wife of the late Eddie Bolen, loving mother of Anna (Charlie), Glenda (Alvin), Roger, Jackie (Pam), Margie (Denise), Archie (Sandy), Kelly, Darren, Rhonda (Terry) and the late Marylin, Julie and Paula, dear grandmother of 32 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren, dear sister of Mae, Oval, Lucille, Gary, Bryant, Francis, Joyce, Donnie and the late Bobby Ray, Lena Kay, Caleb, Phyllis, Darrell, Ada, Cecil and Hobert. Many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Age 84. Visitation will be Monday, October 7th at Harvest Baptist Church, 5541 Cleves Warsaw Pike, Cinti, OH 45238 from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019