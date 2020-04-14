Alexandra "Lex" Tassiello Sigmon of New Orleans, The Deputy Director of Aviation at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, passed away at her home April 7 leaving behind a loving husband, Jeffrey Sigmon, and children Remy and Sienna Norton, age 7. She also leaves behind her father Robert Tassiello, mother Sandra Evans, mother-in-law Dawn Sigmon, sisters Lisa Tassiello, Lauren Hodgson, and Erika Bailey, cousin Lisa DiGioia Ross and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Prior to her current role, Lex was Director of Innovation for The City of New Orleans. Lex was born on March 17, 1981 in Las Vegas, Nevada and attended the University of California, Los Angeles. While attending UCLA she obtained both a Bachelor's of Art Degree in Political Theory and a Master's of Art Degree in Urban Planning. New Orleans became her adopted home as she truly loved this city. Lex was a true Renaissance woman; she was as brilliant as she was beautiful. She was well traveled and well read. She could discuss anything from quantum physics to exotic cars and even Russian history and politics. What she loved to do most was travel and spend time with her husband and children. Lex enjoyed life and helping those who needed it. Lex, thank you for all your love. You will never be forgotten. Services will be private. A special memorial event will be announced at a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.