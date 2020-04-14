Anna O. Parkkali, 96, of Wabash, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1924, in Pashchkovo, Russia, to the late Mikail Orekhov and Feodosia Yakovlevna Grigorieva. Anna married Rudolph Parkkali in 1968; he passed away in 1980. Anna worked as a draftsman at Avondale in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a member of St. Basil Greek Church in New Orleans. Anna was an avid mushroom hunter and loved to fish and gather berries. She loved and was very knowledgeable of the outdoors; a skill she acquired growing up in her village in Russia. Anna stated she had found paradise when she arrived in America. Anna is survived by daughter-in-law, Nancy Wasylenko, of Wabash; three granddaughters, Victoria (Richard Panariello) Miller and Jennie (Eric) Terrell, both of Wabash and Tanya (Todd) Latta, of Huntington; seven great-grandchildren, Stephanie Youngman, Elaina Terrell, Heather Miller, Alix Latta, Jacob Terrell, Bailey Latta, and Trevor Herron and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Serge Wasylenko; two brothers and two sisters. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for family will be held at Friends Cemetery in Wabash, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992. Preferred memorials are to Wabash Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew Street, Suite 6, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805. We encourage you to give the family your love and support by visiting our website at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com. The family would appreciate your kind words, memories of Anna and prayers for them.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.