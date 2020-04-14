Barbara F. Cina entered her eternal reward on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Faithful and dedicated wife of 52 years to the late Frank J. Cina. Loving mother of Frank J. Cina, Jr. (Heather) and Barbara "Barbie" Reason (Scott). Grandmother of Frank J. "Trey" Cina, III, Alyson Cina, Austin Cina, and Sarah Reason. Step-grandmother of Dara Bird, Matthew St. Germain, and André Johnson. Great-grandmother of Michael and Armani Gomez, Rhyen and Liliana Cina. Step-great-grandmother of Hannah, Maverick and Levi Johnson. Daughter of the late Phillip Ferrand and Barbara "Dolly" Ferrand. Sister of the late Phillip "Butsy" Ferrand, Elmer Ferrand and Leah Honses. Mrs. Cina devoted her life to her faith, family and friends. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Lakeview and the founding member of The Rosarians rosary prayer group (Est. 02-23-1988) as well as a committed adorer and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at St. Dominic. Mrs. Cina departed this world surrounded by her loving family. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.