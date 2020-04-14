Calvin Anthony "Shine" Johnson, Sr. transitioned into eternal rest March 21, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born on November 22, 1961. Calvin is survived by his wife Dionne Green Johnson, his children Shineisha (Mike) Jackson, Alvin (Shamekia) Green, Keithron (Tiffany) Green, and Calvin (Devareaux) Johnson Jr. His siblings Stanley and Tamika Johnson, grandmother Myrtle Johnson and step-mother in law Corma Green, 10 grandchildren; Tyasia, Keithron Jr, Keimon, Jaire'al, Alvin Jr, Aydan, Calvin III, Caliegh, Michael Jr, and Ava, 3 sisters-n-law, 7 brothers-n-law, 6 aunts, and 3 uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends and the O.G. Social and Pleasure Club. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents Carrie Mae Johnson and Harold George Randolph and parents-in-law Louis and Carolyn Green Sr. A formal memorial will be announced a later date.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.