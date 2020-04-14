Carolyn Ann Mack, age 68 was affectionally known as "Cal or Callyn" was born on August 18, 1951 in Kentwood, LA passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She attended New Orleans Parish Schools. Daughter of the late Logia Mack Lewis and Van Brock. Step-Daughter of the late Elma Brock. Loving and Devoted Daughters, Trenita Mack, Tongela Mack, Cabrina M. England and the late Moenika Mack. Sister of Diane Vernon, Ester Vernon, Brenda B. Williams (Ozzie), Mevelyn Simmons (Vernell), Sharon Brock, Vandilyn Lewis (Henry), Jeffery Lewis (Tanya), Ronnie Brock (Faye) and the late Patricia Lewis. Aunt of the late David Lewis. Also survived by dedicated and caring grandchildren, Darneka Lewis, Michael Dillon, Jr., Larrielle Dupor, Tellis Hankton and the late Michael Mack, Doting great-grandchildren Michael Mack and Makhi Mack and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins and many friends. Due to government regulations, only a limited number of Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue at 12:30 pm. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020.