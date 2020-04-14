Charles F. "Ghost" Williams
Charles F. "Ghost" Williams passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Fannie Ingram Williams. Father of Derrick J. Williams, Desiree A. Preatto and Patrick Baxter. Grandfather of Chanel Dion Williams and Zoe' Victoria Zeta Preatto. Brother of Elder Joseph Haynes and Lois Varnado. Brother-in-law of Alvin and Bruce Ingram; Harriet, Myrtle and Cledis. Father-in-law of Wanda Williams. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Due to COVID – 19, the Funeral Service is private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
