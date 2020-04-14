Cynthia Porter "Marie" Landry
Cynthia "Marie" Porter Landry, 65, departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bridge City. Marie had a larger than life personality and always had a smile on her face. If you ever came in contact with her she would leave a lasting impression on you. Marie was the life of the party. She was loved by plenty and will be missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memories with her two daughters Catina (Leonard) and Chantell (Reginald); two stepdaughters Kourtney and Melissa Landry; seven grandchildren Tyesha, Martilya, Rashad, Tyson, Samyra, Kourtney and Roc'Quan and one great granddaughter Lyniyah; four sister Vivian (Wilfred) Farman, Lois Ann Witchard, Elizabeth Singleton all of Atlanta, Grace (Harry) Alexandria of New Orleans; three brothers Lester Porter, Sr., Freeman and Marshall Porter. Devoted friend to Jackie Taylor and Jackie Harris. Cynthia is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service is private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
