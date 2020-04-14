Dionne Howard Gary
Dionne Howard Gary, age 50, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Delores Jones; father, Earl "Dick" Howard; 2 siblings, Reynard Nobles Sr and Renette Nobles; and father-in-law, Charles Gary Sr. Dionne leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Charles Gary Jr.; 3 children, Hayward Howard Sr. (Martresaca), Diondre Jones, and Jasmine Howard; mother, Alice Howard-Whitfield; 1 sister, Andrell Howard (Gregory); 8 grandchildren, Aaliyah Ratliff, Hayward Howard Jr., Aniyah Jones, Jewelz Harris, Cali Howard, Kash Jones, Hassan Chaney and Dior Chaney; mother-in-law, Donna Gary; 1 sister-in-law, Danna Vincent (Mike); 3 brothers-in-law, Clarence Camese (Shannon), Corey Jones (Shanie), and Courtney Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 9:00AM-10:50AM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA with Pastor Sha'Teek Nobles officiating. A Private Funeral Service with the Immediate Family only will follow the public visitation. Interment McDonough Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to Sign Guestbook.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
15
Celebration of Life
9:00 - 10:45 AM
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
