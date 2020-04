Or Copy this URL to Share

Doloris Vinnett Neal passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Mother of Gregory Neal and godmother of Delicia Lockett. She was preceded in death by her parents Rogers and Blanche Vinnett LaBranche. A private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, St. Rose, LA. Pastor Gerald Vinnett officiating. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.

