Dora Lee Duhon, 75, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Arlington. Service: Private family graveside service at Moore Memorial Gardens. Dora was born on September 29, 1944 in New Orleans, LA to Harry J. Duhon and Lila Lee Trauth Duhon. She lived in Arlington, TX since March 2019, having moved from Gretna, LA. Dora was a Catholic and member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Greater Arlington Lions Club. Dora was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Paula Ann Fite. Survivors: Husband, Robert E Jumonville; daughter, Beth Ann Harris (Blaine); son, Paul J. Fite (Cheryl); sister, Mary Ann Plaisance (Ronald); grandchildren, Patrick Harris (Heather), Corey Harris (Christina), Paula Ann Capitano, Paul Fite Jr., Jordan Fite, Tyler Fite, Barbara Odom, Mandy Fite, Rickey Rottmann (Mary); and 12 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Luke, Elizabeth, Alexander, Aden, Skyler, Bella, Isabell, Kylie, Lana, Simone and Nikolai.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.