Emile Joseph Schexnaydre passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Louise Simon Schexnaydre, his parents J.E. and Imelda Ory Schexnaydre, and sisters Ruth Maurin, Shirley St.Pierre and Vivian St.Pierre. He is survived by his sister-in-law Thelma Tucker and numerous nephews and nieces. Emile was a 1953 graduate of Destrehan High. He was an outstanding football player in high school, receiving numerous offers to play for college programs. He chose to stay in Destrehan and made farming his vocation. He was proud of the many successes he had in raising various vegetables over the years. He was the president of the local chapter of the Farm Bureau of Louisiana for many years, traveling to Washington, DC to lobby for the farm industry. He was instrumental in the formation of the St. Charles Parish Farmers Market, working for a number of years for its organization. He and Louise enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson, Missouri. Emile's sense of humor and love of joking was shared with everyone he knew. That will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff of Ormond Nursing Home for their care and compassion over the past three and a half years. A mass and memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HCAlexanderFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020.
