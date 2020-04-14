Gilbert Williams
Gilbert Williams departed this life on April 2, 2020, at 11:44 pm at UMC Hospital in New Orleans. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Gwendolyn Brown, his children: Regina ( Anthony ) Walker, LaTicha ( Freddy ) Perry, Barry Williams all of Liberty, TX, Butch St. Julien of Delcambre, LA, Stephanie Cross of Baytown, TX, Bridget Ivory of California, Shaun Andrus of New Orleans, La, Nicole ( Shennen ) Lee of Lafayette, LA, Antoinette Washington, Takiwa Washington of Houston, TX, and Leonard Barnes Jr. of Atlanta, GA. Gilbert was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert, Clifton and Anthony Williams, His sisters, Joyce Guidry, Mary Williams, Mary ( Sis ) Richard, Betty-Jean Livings, Mary Elizabeth ( Tissie ) Williams and his son Andrus Jennings. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetary in New Orleans, La on April 16, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charbonnet Family Services- Historic Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
