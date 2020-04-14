Deacon Harold White, Jr., on Tuesday evening April 7, 2020, departed this life at Ochsner Foundation Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 80. He was born April 1, 1940 in Ferriday, Louisiana to Harold White, Sr. and Fannie Hollins White. Harold relocated to Kenner, Louisiana and later met the love of his life Brennell M. Young whom he married September 29, 1978. Harold became a faithful and dedicated member of Nineveh Baptist Church, serving on the Senior Usher Board, Deacon Board and as a Brotherhood Chaplain until he transitioned. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Sr. and Fannie White, his son Harold White III, brothers, Willie and Paul White, sisters, Audrey Baker, Mildred Carter, Emma and Martha White, nephews Durrell White and Ronald Baker, great nephew Leonard White. Those left to cherish the memories of Harold White, Jr. are his loving wife Brennell M. White, a son Barry Battieste, Sr., 3 daughters Patricia Robinson, Karen (David) Green and Monica (Leo) Lewis, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several sisters and brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private Services will be held- Pastor Sam Baker, officiating. Interment Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 11316 River Rd., St. Rose, Louisiana 70087. "Gone But Not Forgotten". Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, Louisiana in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.