Janet Jacobs Layne died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a brief illness unrelated to the Coronavirus. Janet, born August 24, 1927 in Galveston, Texas, to her parents Bernadette and Harold Jacobs, was raised on the sugar plantation in Mathews, La. Janet is survived by her daughter Anne (Richard) Layne Darrah, their daughters Carrie (Todd) Darrah Haberkost, and Kate (Ryan) Darrah Aubuchon, daughter Beth Layne Wiesendanger, Beth's sons Layne Wiesendanger (Mollie Huffines), and Christian Wiesendanger, and sister-in-law Jayne Layne Latshaw. Janet, known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Kitsie, is lovingly remembered by seven adorable great-grandchildren, Stone, Coco and Lettie Aubuchon, Ivy and June Haberkost and Abbie and Bekah Wiesendanger. Janet is preceded in death by her husband Harry Layne, her daughter Cathy Layne Winterton, her grandson David Terrill, her brother Dr. Harold Jacobs, Jr. and his wife Nell Morris Jacobs. Though Janet considered Covington, La. her home, she was living in Texas near her daughters Anne and Beth at the time of her death. Janet and Harry married in 1950 and celebrated their 68th anniversary before Harry's death in May 2018. Their marriage was an inspiration to their girls and grandchildren. Together they maintained a home and lifestyle marked by hospitality, fun, and enthusiasm. Harry and Janet were among the first residents of Tchefuncta Club Estates and Janet worked tirelessly to enhance their community and the life that Tchefuncta provided for their family. Janet was a founder of the Tchefuncta garden club and an early publisher of "Smoke Signals", Tchefuncta's newsletter. She was a pioneer in many respects, an eager participant, and a leader when called upon. Reflecting on their mother's and grandmother's many remarkable qualities, her family will remember Janet's gracious enthusiasm, her generosity, her ability to encourage, her loyal friendships, and her energetic hospitality. Janet was a competitive tennis player, a really good cook and remained an excellent bridge player. Janet had a boundless love for all animals, her dogs and cats, others' pets, and the raccoons that she regularly fed on her patio. Due to COVID19 restrictions Janet's family will plan a celebration of her life at a later date.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.