Jewel Alphonso Marsalis peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Jewel was born on June 18, 1933 to the late Joseph B. Marsalis, Sr. and Odelea Bender Marsalis. Jewel attended Tulane Avenue Baptist Church, was baptized at Greater Tulane Baptist Church and also was a former member and trustee of Metropolitan Baptist Church. He was educated in the Orleans Parish School System and attended high school at Gilbert Academy until its closing afterwards graduating in the Class of 1950 from McDonogh 35 High School. Upon graduation he began his collegiate endeavor at Xavier University. In his sophomore year he decided to enlist in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge as a Korean War veteran, he re-enrolled at Xavier University. He graduated as a member of the Class of 1959, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. In 1966, he married the late Mary Alice Harvey Marsalis and to this union, two daughters were born: Mavia Alice Marsalis and Petrina Marsalis McMorris (Maurice). Jewel practiced his beloved vocation of accounting for 61 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, son-in-law, his sister: Shirley Marsalis Gimblin of Houston, Texas, brothers-in-law: Kaywood, Chester, Arthur Lee (Ivory), and Bruce Harvey (Angela), and sister-in-law: Linda Harvey Roche (Alden), his nieces and nephew: Barbara Marsalis Mack, Beverly Marsalis, Angela Marsalis, and Judson Gimblin (Margaret) of Houston, Texas, lifelong friend: Ernest Harding, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, a sister: the late Clara Marsalis, two half-brothers: the late Joseph B. Marsalis, Jr. and the late Clarence "Rudy" Marsalis, two brothers-in-law: the late Robert "Jeep" Harvey and the late Michael Harvey, a sister-in-law: the late Beverly Harvey, a nephew: the late Robert Marsalis, Sr., and a niece: the late Hannelore Gimblin. The family thanks Mrs. Erline Riley of Amazing Grace PCA, LLC and Dr. Henry M. Evans, Jr., of Louisiana Avenue Medical Center, Inc. for the loving care provided over the years. The family would also like to thank the following persons for their contributions to his life: Walter Martin, John Dupont, and Wilbert Williams. There will be a private graveside service officiated by Rev. Rodney Baptiste, Pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue New Orleans, Louisiana. Please visit www.rhodesno.com to sign the online guest book.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.