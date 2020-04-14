Joseph Michael "Big Poo" Poolych
1974 - 2020
Joseph Michael Poolych, 45, August 16th, 1974 - April 1st, 2020, Better known as Big Poo, he was born & raised in New Orleans. A resident of Slidell, LA, died on April 1st, 2020 after fighting a hard battle with cancer. He was born on August 16th, 1974 in New Orleans, the son of Joseph & Anne Poolych. He attended Jesuit High School and finished his schooling at Chalmette High School. He attended Lafourche Merchant Marine School and became an offshore boat captain. Known for his bigger than life personality, Michael was a loyal son, dad and a great friend to many, he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing his beautiful soul. He had a love for motorcycles, old cars, playing in dart tournaments and hanging with his friends and family. Michael is survived by his mother, Anne Poolych Dirriwachter of Slidell and his 1-year old daughter Amalee. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph B. Poolych and his grandparents. Thank you to his caretakers, Melanie & John and the many friends (too many to mention) who have been there for Michael throughout his journey. Wherever he is, we know that he is raising hell just like he did on Earth and that Danny Haggerty & Ernie Morris welcomed him into heaven with open arms. The only comfort we find in this is that he is now pain-free joyriding around in the best place imaginable. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA. In light of everything going on with CoVid-19, a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Michael's name to the Villalobos Rescue Center (affiliated with Pitbulls & Parolees tv show) at https://vrcpitbull.com/how-you-can-help/donations/. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
