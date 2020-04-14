Josephus "King Shepherd" Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"King Shepherd" Josephus Hamilton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband for 11 years to Pamela Hamilton. Loving father of Kennison Hamilton, Shamanta Hamilton Smith, and Joelynn Hamilton. Stepfather of Letahja Stephens, Bryant Mason, and Darrin Johnson, Jr. "Popo" of Niyahna, Ny'Kel, Nyomi, and Nia Robertson. Brother of Elvira, Josephine, Cynthia, Rita, Alma, Curleen, Leroy, Bernard, Hurbert, Cuthbert, Kent, and Lester. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Josephus was born in Trinidad and came to America at the age of 19 "with one small backpack and I grow from there." He was a God-fearing man and a loving husband, father, and brother. A hardworking man, he worked as a pipefitter for many years with many different refineries. He had a sense of humor with an infectious personality who loved making others laugh. People were drawn to him and he loved life and people. Private services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 am due to attendance limitations. A livestream will be available on Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery Facebook page. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery
4900 Airline Dr
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved