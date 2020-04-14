Lauralee "Lee" Delaneuville Lehrmann passed away peacefully in her sleep at her loving daughter's home on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a native of Reserve, LA and a resident of River Ridge, LA for the past 54 years. She was a devoted Catholic and gave her life to Jesus. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Kenner for 60 years. She had passion for gardening, her Saints, and her LSU Tigers. Of all the things she loved the most, she loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was blessed in many ways. She was the Matriarch of her large growing family. There was never a time she was without a smile on her face. Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Albert "Al" G. Lehrmann, Sr.; parents, Emilie Landry Delaneuville and Igar Delaneuville; and siblings, Marion D. Duhe and brother Adolph "Son" Delaneuville. Loving mother of Albert "Jerry' Lehrmann, Jr. (Debbie), Linda Yochim (Brian), Kenneth "Kenny" Lehrmann (Kathy), William "Billy" Lehrmann (Kim), Laurie L. Felton (Jene). Also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank her additional care givers: Mary, Renata, and Jernise, also Compassus Hospice of Metairie for their professionalism, care and compassion. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Please consider sharing your thoughts, favorite memory or condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.