Lou Tucker went home to be with his heavenly father on Easter Sunday, April, 12 2020. Born in Ponchatoula, LA on April 2, 1934 to the late Mortee and Mattie Elizabeth Tucker. Loving husband for 50 years to the late Joan Buckley Tucker. Devoted father to Jim (Marisol), David (Kelly) and Amy Tucker. Grandfather to Caitlin Tucker Diecidue (Joe), Sydney Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Michael Tucker, Anna Lannes Darbonne (Garrett) and Zach Lannes. He was also proceeded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Patsy (Roy) Barnes, Evelyn (Forest) Stevens and Russell (Dorothy) Tucker. An Air Force Veteran, Lou spent most of his life in Algiers, LA where he and Joan settled after being married in 1963. They raised their family there and faithfully attended Oak Park Baptist Church where a vast, extended family developed. Years serving the Lord at Oak Park were many of the best years of his life. Over the years, Lou ran three small businesses in Algiers, The Little Cobbler Shoe Store, Youngster's children clothing store and Premier Courier Service. Later in life, he and Joan especially enjoyed traveling with friends, seeing much of the world together. Always the optimist, Dad taught all of us to share and give to others whenever we could; and he brought joy to everyone through laughter. The family would like to especially thank the staffs at The Windsor Senior Living Village in Mandeville, Camelot Community Care Center in Ponchatoula, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Greenbriar Community Care Center in Slidell for the extraordinary love and care he received towards the end of his life. Due to the COVID -19 outbreak, a Memorial Service will be scheduled for sometime later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Tammany Art Association. Donations may be mailed to 320 N Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433, or be made at https://www.sttammany.art/donate.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020.