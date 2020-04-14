Michel "Mike" G. Candebat, Jr., devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 89 in Memphis, TN. He was born September 1, 1930 in New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Inez Landry Candebat, five children Cindy Birdsey (Don), Brent Candebat (Brenda), Greg Candebat, Jeff Candebat and Michel Candebat, III. (Debbie), as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mike was a devout Catholic. He attended Louisiana State University, veteran of USMC, and retired from State Farm Insurance. Prior to retirement, Mike was instrumental in the founding of two Catholic churches in Memphis and an active parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic. Past president of the Serra Club of Memphis, vice president vocations Serra International, served on the advisory board for the Southern Dominican's of New Orleans and was vested as Knight Commander with Star in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. Mike enjoyed traveling both in the USA and abroad, visiting the Holy Land and Medugorje. Hobbies include LSU/Saints football, horseracing, Yankees baseball, golf, cigars and Bruno, his pet dog. Mike can best be remembered for his sacrifice and love for his large family as well as his deep religious faith and devotion to the Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be sent to The Catholic Center, 5825 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN 38134-7316 for Diocese of Memphis Priest Retirement Home or The Serra Club of Memphis.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.