Patrick Bouviere Joseph Staggers, 5/16/1964 - 3/24/2020. Patrick is preceded in death by his Mother and Father the late Ms. Dorthey M. Staggers and late Dr. Robert B. Offlee. While he was loved by his biological parents, he was also nurtured and loved by Mrs. Anna E. Lee for more than 45 years. Patrick was a lifelong New Orleans resident. Patrick leaves behind his beautiful daughters: Candice Staggers, Joevonder Evans, Paisley Staggers, and Andreanna "Marissa" James; his sons Ronnie Jones and now late Justan P. Staggers. Patrick also leaves behind a host of grandkids that were his hearts joy, and his loving, very protective sisters. If you had to capture his essence, you'd have to say it would bleed Black and Gold he was truly a New Orleans gem, a very meticulous man. Patrick's smile is embedded in our hearts and he will forever be missed. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, Louisiana 70126. According to Federal and Local regulations set forth due to the current health crisis, our seating capacity is limited to 10. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.