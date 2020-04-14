Regina Hawkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Hawkins, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2020. She was a member of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA. Survived by her sons, Tory Massey and Troy M. West, Jr.; sister, Genell Durand; brothers, Steven Durand, Sr. (Jackie), Kenneth Durand (Christy) and Rodney Durand; 2 grandchildren, Troy Michael West, Jr. and Le'Jenn Milan West; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Durand and Gwendolyn Durand; sister, Sharon Hawkins; brother, Lance Durand. The family will do a memorial at a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved