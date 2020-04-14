Regina Hawkins, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2020. She was a member of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA. Survived by her sons, Tory Massey and Troy M. West, Jr.; sister, Genell Durand; brothers, Steven Durand, Sr. (Jackie), Kenneth Durand (Christy) and Rodney Durand; 2 grandchildren, Troy Michael West, Jr. and Le'Jenn Milan West; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Durand and Gwendolyn Durand; sister, Sharon Hawkins; brother, Lance Durand. The family will do a memorial at a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.