Renauldo Dale Robertson Sr., age 64 was born May 2, 1955 departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was a graduate at Walter L. Cohen, he retired as a supervisor at Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans as well a member of St. Peter Baptist church. Husband of Annie Jean Robertson. Son of the late Alex J. Robertson Jr. & Dolores L. Robertson. Father of Hermeyone Robertson, Renauldo Robertson Jr., Thelonious Robertson Sr., Marlon Robertson Sr. and Fantasia Robertson. Brother of the late (Pastor) Alex J. Robertson III, Brenda M. Price, Jolanda M. Scott, Arnel V. Robertson Pittman, and Reginald E. Robertson. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by one Grandson Renauldo D. Robertson III. Due to government regulations, only a limited number of Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue at 10:30 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.

