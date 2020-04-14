Robert "Bob" Colton Sr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday April 4, 2020 at his home. Bob was a Graduated of McDonogh 35 High school in 1958.Later, In 1963 He worked as a Ordinary Seaman. After many years, He begin working at Canal Villere super market until their closure in 1999. He begun working a Dorignac's Food Center where he was a dedicated worker and loved by many until his lasted days. Bob was known for being a laid back, chilled and well dress guy. All who knew him Loved him . Bob was a beloved Husband of 40 plus years to his Wife Edwina Newton Colton and a devoted father of 3 to Robert Colton Jr.(Sharonda) (Atlanta, Ga), Kevin Colton (Cabrina),and Kimberly Colton. An Awesome Grandfather to 3 beautiful girls Robin Colton, Kay Colton And Kenzie Colton .He will miss Dearly By all who loved him . A private service will be held in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to Dennis Funeral Home.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.