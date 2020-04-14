Ronald Edward Lewis transitioned on Monday, March 30, 2020 to be with the Lord and Savior. Ronald was born to the union of late Alex Lewis, Sr. and late Magdalene B. Dunne-Lewis. Ronald was baptized at an early age at Beulah Land Baptist Church. This is where he attended church, bible and vacation school. He graduated from J. S. Clark High School. In continuing his education, he attended Southern University. He joined the Army National Guard. On August 30, 1986, Ronald married Muriel Lockett. From this union, 2 children were born Ronald E. Lewis and Alex Lewis IV. Among Ronald's professions were: photography, car salesman, mortgage banking, demolition, fencing and construction. Of all, he loved photography and construction, in which he excelled. His greatest reward was the "Finished Product" and to make someone happy and proud of the Fruits of his Labor and his investment in them. Ronald achieved the "American Dream". The journey we call life was full of twists and stumbling but he got up. His Faith in God kept him looking for the "Finished Product" God's way. He ran into bumps in the road, but still got up because God kept home. His life was that photo image printed and the construction job completed. Not knowing, he was the "Finished Product". Job well done! Ronald leaves behind to celebrate his life: former wife and good friend Muriel Lewis, two sons Ronald (Kyshonta Johnson) Lewis, Alex (LaChandra) Lewis; Niece Alandrus (Josiah) Davis Sr., three grandchildren: Shiloh, Kinnie, Josiah Davis Jr.; brothers: Odis Bell , JP Lewis, , Alex Lewis (Joyce), Bobbie Baker, Larry Lewis, Roosevelt Lewis (Tesha); sisters Freda Jones, Mary D. Hammothe, Esterlene Mead (Sam),Ethel Fair (Edward),Diana Barnes (James), Patricia Jackson (Isaac), stepsister Julane Shropshire and stepbrother Jeff August. Also survived by his best friend/brother Michael Alphonse, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ronal is preceded in death by his mother Magdalene B. Dunne-Lewis, father Alex Lewis Sr., brothers Bobbie Baker and Lee Vearner Lewis, and sister Denise Lewis. A private Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.