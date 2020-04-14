Sherron Lydia Fonte Smith
Sherron Lydia Fonte Smith, age 75 passed away peacefully to join her Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Elaine Barrouquere Fonte and Felix Stephen Fonte, Jr. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Don W. Smith. Also survived by her two loving children, Kevin M. Smith (Kristy), and daughter Heather S. Stephens. Loving and devoted grandmother of Brady Smith, Amber Stephens, Tyler Stephens, and Addison Meynard. Also survived by her sister, Vicki Fonte Oster, niece Carolyn Oster Best, nephews Stephen Oster and Matthew Oster, great nieces Lindsey Best, Ashley Best, Maddie Oster, Sonoma Oster, and great nephew Carter Oster. Will be sadly missed by many cousins and friends. She attended Ursuline Academy from Kindergarten thru high school and was a member of the Skipperette graduating class of 1962. She was employed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association for 20 years and was the Show Manager & Director of the New Orleans Boat Show held in the Louisiana Superdome until her retirement in 2001. Services are private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
