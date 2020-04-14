|
Shirley Sisung Poole, age 82, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was a resident of the Woldenberg Village Nursing Home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was born December 13, 1937 in Gretna, LA. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Mildred Jacobson Sisung and Joseph Sisung. She is the mother of Robert Gene Poole, Jr. (Carol), Kenneth Ray Poole (Carmella) and her beloved daughter, the late Susan Lynn Poole. Shirley was one of seven children. She is survived by her siblings: Joy Sisung Hepting, Lois Sisung Klibert, Gail Sisung, Bernard Sisung, Dennis Sisung (Shirley), and Jerry Sisung. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving grandchildren: Robert Gene Poole, III "Bobby", Rebecca Rae Poole "Becca", Jonathan Ray Poole, Justin Joseph Poole (Kelsey), and Julia Rae Poole. She is also survived by her great grandchild: Carter Thomas Poole, along with a host of other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020