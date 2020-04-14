The Times-Picayune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sisung Poole


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Sisung Poole Obituary
Shirley Sisung Poole, age 82, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was a resident of the Woldenberg Village Nursing Home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was born December 13, 1937 in Gretna, LA. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Mildred Jacobson Sisung and Joseph Sisung. She is the mother of Robert Gene Poole, Jr. (Carol), Kenneth Ray Poole (Carmella) and her beloved daughter, the late Susan Lynn Poole. Shirley was one of seven children. She is survived by her siblings: Joy Sisung Hepting, Lois Sisung Klibert, Gail Sisung, Bernard Sisung, Dennis Sisung (Shirley), and Jerry Sisung. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving grandchildren: Robert Gene Poole, III "Bobby", Rebecca Rae Poole "Becca", Jonathan Ray Poole, Justin Joseph Poole (Kelsey), and Julia Rae Poole. She is also survived by her great grandchild: Carter Thomas Poole, along with a host of other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now