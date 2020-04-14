William Cole "Bill" Jewell passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at The Sanctuary with Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA at the age of 77. Bill was the husband of Judith Flatley Jewell for 44 years. He was the father of Sara Jewell Delancy, Ellen Jewell Cain, and Paul Joseph Jewell. Also, father-in-law of Jason Delancy, Danny Cain, and Kristin Daigle Jewell. He was the grandfather of Evan Delancy, Carter Delancy, William Cole Jewell II, Matthew Jewell, Marshall Cain, and Travis Cain. Bill was the son of Edward Jewell and Betty Eastland Cole. He was also the step-son of Dr. Bonnie Adair. He was the brother of Peggy Phillips, Mary Isolani, Susan Whitaker, and the late Eastland Jewell. Brother-in-law of Ted Phillips, Ed Isolani, and Mitch Whitaker. He was also the nephew of Jane Cole; he had many nieces and nephews. Bill grew up in New Orleans and Slidell, LA. He went to Slidell High School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, 1961-1965. In his professional life, he was in sales in the optical business. He worked for Lorandi Optical and Polo Ralph Lauren. He was recognized several years as the top salesman at Ralph Lauren and was awarded trips to Italy, Florida, and Newport, RI for his sales success. Bill was a great cook. He enjoyed barbecuing and entertaining. He was an active member of the Hurricane Swim Club Parents Association. After his retirement from the optical business, Bill became an active member of the Friends of LA Wildlife Association, Big Branch Campus. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus with his wife, Judy, as Mrs. Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus made numerous appearances at schools, hospitals, nursing homes, Big Branch Wildlife Refuge, as well as private family functions. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and everything outdoors. He also enjoyed working out and swimming at Cross Gates Family Fitness. He never met a stranger. A celebration of Bill's life will be held when the Covid-19 precautions are lifted. Condolences may be sent to wjewell@bellsouth.net In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to: American Cancer Society or Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, 61389 Highway 434, Lacombe, LA 70445.
Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.